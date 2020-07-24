Manchester United’s lack of creativity without key stars worryingly evident

Manchester United’s inability to be dangerous without Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes is a huge cause for concern and the graph below depicts it perfectly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men only need a draw vs Leicester City on Sunday to secure qualification to the Champions League despite not having either player for large chunks of the season.

Pogba has suffered his most injury-riddled campaign since he joined United and was absent for months on end.

Bruno has always been fit and available for selection but was only signed in January and the global health crisis would soon suspend football across the globe.

Red Devils’ supporters always knew the team was bad without the pair but the graph below puts it worryingly into perspective.

Speed of Football: — how many seconds does it take before we enter the opposition box? This graph almost perfectly illustrates our season. pic.twitter.com/pGlupKjnQj — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 23, 2020

At their worst, Manchester United needed close to 240 seconds to get into their opponent’s box, proving just how badly creativity is needed this summer.

A general lack of depth has been the main concern but it’s important Solskjaer doesn’t just add numbers for number’s sake and instead addresses a main weakness in the squad.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.