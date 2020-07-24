Sergio Romero wants Leeds United move after FA Cup snub

Manchester United’s backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero could be on his way to Leeds United after becoming frustrated that the club will not drop David de Gea.

The Argentina international, who would have likely reached 100 caps for his country this summer had lockdown not caused the Copa America to be postponed, is a World Cup finalist, Olympic gold medallist and widely regarded as one of the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The Peoples Person reported in May that Romero was eyeing up a move across the Pennines to join countryman Marcelo Bielsa’s project should Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League, which they have since achieved.

And according to Argentinian TV station TyC Sports via The Mirror, ‘Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly considering a move for his compatriot as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of Leeds’ Premier League return.’

Leeds’ current number one Kiko Casilla has not performed well at Elland Road and has also had disciplinary issues, having been banned for eight games this season for racially abusing Charlton Athletic player Jonathan Leko.

For the 33-year-old Romero, joining Leeds would be a chance to play regular Premier League football while he is still at the top of his game, an opportunity that is now more unlikely than ever to knock at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck by David de Gea despite his dreadful recent form and the possible return of 23-year-old Dean Henderson after a fantastic loan season at Sheffield United could push the Argentinian even further down the pecking order.

The hair that broke the camel’s back for Romero may have come last weekend when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked De Gea for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea despite the fact that the Argentina international is normally given the gloves for cup matches.

‘Sources [say] that the veteran was “really down” after being overlooked in favour of De Gea,’ reports Metro.co.uk.

‘Romero’s mood was made worse by the fact that De Gea was at fault for two of Chelsea’s three goals in the 3-1 loss and he felt that he deserved a chance to play against West Ham on Wednesday.

‘Solskjaer played Romero in every round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, only to drop him in favour of De Gea once United reached the semi-final stage against Manchester City.

‘While Romero has long understood his chances of becoming number one are slim, the Argentine feels demoralised that De Gea manages to cling onto his spot even after a long downturn in his performances.’

Few would argue that Romero does not have a point and few would begrudge him the opportunity to star in the Premier League after having been a patient and capable understudy for so long.

