Brendan Rodgers playing mind games ahead of Man United showdown

Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers has been playing mind games ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Premier League tie with Manchester United.

The two sides meet at the King Power Stadium in a top-four showdown, with a place in next season’s Champions League the prize for whoever takes the spoils.

The Red Devils need just a point from the game whereas Leicester need to win, but Rodgers says the pressure is all on United.

‘We go into the very last match against one of the genuine superpowers with a chance of overtaking them for the Champions League,’ the Foxes’ manager said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

‘That tells you how well we’ve done. We can win, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.

‘We want to be in the Champions League – United need to be in it. It’s a different kind of pressure. We’re still in there fighting and we’ve won big games this season.’

Rodgers also talked up striker Jamie Vardy at the presser, suggesting that United are in for a torrid time against the 33-year-old.

‘He’s a big game player. This is a game that is right up his street. He’s been on fire and I’m sure he would love to finish the season on a real high.

‘These are the occasions when he really comes to the fore. The Golden Boot is an individual prize but he’s the guy who finishes off our great work for the team.

‘We all want him to finish as the highest scorer, which would be a remarkable achievement considering his age and everything.

‘He’s up there as one of the top strikers in the world. There’s different types of striker and at this present time you have to see Jamie Vardy as one of the leading strikers in world football.’

One United defender who should know all about Vardy’s qualities is Harry Maguire, who played alongside his England teammate at the King Power for two years.

United have shut out Vardy – and the entire Leicester side – in their last two encounters and have not lost a game to the Foxes since the bizarre 5-3 defeat in 2014, when Louis Van Gaal’s bold selection of Tyler Blackett backfired as the youngster was sent off in the 83rd minute.

David de Gea and Marcos Rojo are the only United players to remain at the club from that starting lineup six years ago.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.