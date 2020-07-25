Kingsley Coman lined up by Man United as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United have lined up Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as an backup option for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to The Athletic.

Andy Mitten reports for the outlet that the Red Devils ‘have held talks about the French winger joining the club’.

‘The Englishman remains in their thoughts but United don’t limit their transfer options in any position to one player; Coman, like Sancho, has been watched extensively,’ Mitten adds.

‘The idea of a permanent or loan move for Coman has been discussed and it’s understood he would be keen to make the move to Old Trafford.’

Despite seemingly having been around for ever, Coman is still only 24 years old. He has 22 caps for France, scoring four goals, and has notched 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 158 games for Bayern.

One of Coman’s biggest assets is that he can play on either flank. He would also be likely to settle in well at Old Trafford since, as Mitten notes, ‘Coman is from Paris like Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and several of United’s younger players.’

Bayern’s recent acquisition of Leroy Sané from Manchester City means that Coman is now expendable and as such is likely to command a much lower fee than the £100 million-plus that Dortmund are demanding for Sancho.

There has been much talk of United drawing up a list of Sancho alternatives, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa all having been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent reports.

However, due to Coman’s versatility and potential affordability it is also possible that the Red Devils could see him as an alternative to another expensive target, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. It could therefore even be that they could pursue him even if they land Sancho.

