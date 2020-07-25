Leicester City vs Man United: Predicted XI with crucial change

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that there can be no mistakes in tomorrow’s game against Leicester City and will field the team he believes will deliver Champions League football to the club.

The boss decided to stand by David de Gea against West Ham after his dreadful performance in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea last Sunday and has nailed his colours to the mast in that regard.

There were some very tired and lacklustre performances against the Hammers, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic coming in for some stick from pundits and on social media.

The Foxes will be without James Maddison, Christian Fuchs, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira and possibly Marc Albrighton, who faces a late fitness test.

So whilst there are plenty of reasons to freshen up the side, the manager clearly believes that his tired warriors will have enough left in the tank to grab a point at the King Power Stadium and is almost certainly not going to rotate.

There is likely to be just one important change, with Luke Shaw returning at left-back having recovered from an ankle injury sustained against Southampton twelve days ago.

The defence has looked shaky since Shaw’s absence and the fact that he has been spotted driving himself to training, combined with Solskjaer’s comments that he will give everyone a chance to prove they are fit (other than the injured Jones and Tuanzebe) suggest that the 25-year-old will be able to play and will be selected.

With all this in mind, here is our predicted line-up:

