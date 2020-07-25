Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes an unlikely addition to Man United’s shortlist

Manchester United are interested in signing 22-year-old centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Duncan Castles.

Writing for The Daily Record, Castles claims that United ‘have asked to be kept informed of offers’ for the Brazilian ‘as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding to last summer’s record defensive signings’.

It’s all a little vague, and on first sight would appear to be one of those typical Duncan Castles stories that the media picks up and throws around until it gathers a life of its own.

Now and again Castles turns out to be right, but then a broken clock is right twice a day.

Just about every club has been linked with Magalhaes of late, including Real Madrid, Napoli, Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and Juventus. It was just a matter of time before United’s name was added to the list, all of which smells of a hard-working agent trying to garner interest in his player.

‘While Manchester United currently have eight senior centre backs on their books, Solsjkaer would like to add a left-footed defender capable of building play from deep to broaden the team’s strategic options,’ Castles concludes.

He may have a point here; United may certainly be in for a centre-back this summer as they look to offload Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

There have been reports linking them to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Swansea’s Joe Rodon, Brighton’s Ben White, Benfica’s Ruben Dias, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu.

