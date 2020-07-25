Manchester United weigh up their centre-back options after learning transfer budget

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on a number of centre-backs as they attempt to shore up their defence once again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three signings during the last summer and two of them were defensive in the forms of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It appears the legendary Norwegian is open to investing in that position once more and it’s an opinion fans generally agree with.

Victor Lindelof has been Maguire’s main partner for the season and there are those who feel he’s not quite a top centre-back.

While the position isn’t a priority, Solskjaer is said to be looking to make a move after sorting out the right-wing spot.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils’ budget for the summer is between £100-150m with their main centre-back targets being Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly, Tyrone Mings and Alessio Romagnoli.

It would be a fair assumption to say the Napoli defender is everyone’s favourite but he is also the oldest man on the target list.

This would be in conflict with Solskjaer’s long-term vision but the short-term success could prove worth the gamble.

It’s easy to imagine that signing a centre-back would take a sizeable chunk out of the £100m-150m budget and so it leaves little room for other signings.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.