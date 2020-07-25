Manchester United’s creative force shrinking at the wrong time

Manchester United are gearing up to take on Leicester City in a match that will essentially define their season and potentially decide the fate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian has made good progress with his squad and most fans are happy with what he has done at the club.

However, failing to qualify for the Champions League would see question marks over his capabilities grow stronger than ever before.

Fans have seen a noticeable dip in performances from United of late and the statistics appear to show that to be the case too.

A draw will be enough against Leicester but the suggestions are it’ll have to be a goalless one as the statistic below hints at a lack of firepower.

Manchester United's Expected Goals Timeline: It was a decent start and then it went downhill once Pogba became injured. Bruno signing for us changed things and Pogba's return took it to new heights. However, now there's a decline again. pic.twitter.com/SW6MpqbcnC — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 25, 2020

Manchester United now have goalscorers in multiple positions in their squad but the dip in the expected goals statistics suggests they’ll have to be either clinical or strong in their defending to get a favourable result.

Fans don’t have a great deal of confidence in the team’s defending or goalkeeping of late for that matter so Solskjaer has to find a way to light up his attack once more.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season was defined by outscoring his opponents regardless of the amount his side conceded and it seems a strategy United might need to employ vs Leicester.

