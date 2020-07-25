Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quotes Churchill as he looks for fighting spirit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side have to go into tomorrow’s Premier League showdown against Leicester City with a positive mindset.

The Red Devils need just one point from the final game of the season to secure Champions League football next term.

It is the first time that United have been in that position on the final day of the season since 2006, when they needed to beat Charlton Athletic and Solskjaer himself came on as a 61st minute substitute for Louis Saha.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the boss reflected on that day fourteen years ago.

‘I remember with Sir Alex, we had no strikers available the day before a game and we had to beat Charlton to get into second position,’ he recalled.

‘We won 4-0 and Giuseppe Rossi from the youth academy played a fantastic game. I’d been injured for ages and just hoped I could come on and help!

‘So the players now are learning what the other players through history have been through.

The Norwegian said that consistency and fitness are key elements of United’s improvement this season.

‘I know since October, after that international break, we’ve had the third-most points in the league. For a long, long spell now we’ve been the third best team, we just, in the start of the season, we were too inconsistent.

‘Now we have got more consistency, more fitness levels, we’re more robust.

The boss then went on to quote Sir Winston Churchill as he addressed the important issue of confidence.

‘And of course we want to be in amongst the elite in Europe and play in the Champions League but the old Winston Churchill quote is, “success isn’t final, failure isn’t fatal – then what you need is the courage to continue”.

‘We have to go into the game with a positive mindset, going there to attack, going there to win the ball, going there on the front foot, defend on the front foot.

‘And you know you have to work really, really hard. You have to go there with a frame of mind that, “when I’m off the pitch today, I’ve given everything I have for the shirt” – and hopefully that will be enough for a result.

‘I just want to see them do what they’ve done over the last five or six weeks, go out there with a smile, express themselves, play with no fear, play with courage, go and attack teams, go and drive at them, create chances and defend well, like we have done.’

