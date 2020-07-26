Bruno Fernandes beats Premier League record in his debut half-season

Manchester United sealed third place in the Premier League and a spot in next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from substitute Jesse Lingard were enough to see off a dangerous Leicester side who were fighting for the same place in next season’s elite European competition.

Fernandes’ penalty was his eighth Premier League goal of the season, having only joined the Reds from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon at the end of the January transfer window.

His fifteen goal involvements – those eight goals and seven assists – is the highest tally in Premier League history for a January signing in his debut season.

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League: • 14 appearances • 8 goals • 7 assists He has more goals + assists (15) in his debut campaign than any other January signing in PL history. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PdgRffoRlx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 26, 2020

Fernandes looked understandably exhausted at times in the game but was still the creative heartbeat of the side, providing the through ball for Anthony Martial that led to United’s 14th penalty of the season.

Former United man Jonny Evans committed the last-ditch foul on Martial, which also resulted in a booking. He was later sent off for a clumsy foul on Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils will have to play better than they did today to win the Europa League, which resumes a week on Wednesday, but they can now go into the knockout stages knowing that Champions League football is assured for next season. With the pressure off them, they have every reason to be confident of going all the way and bringing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first trophy as manager of Manchester United.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.