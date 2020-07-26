Inter executive admits he is working on extending Alexis Sanchez stay

Inter Milan’s chief executive has responded to the rumours regarding Alexis Sanchez’s future, admitting to a desire of holding onto him.

The experienced Chilean has been on fire since the resumption of the Serie A with even some Manchester United fans claiming he should be allowed to return to his parent club.

Sanchez had a torrid time at Old Trafford but his form has sparked debate over whether he could finally succeed in the famous red shirt.

However, Inter are keen to hold onto the former Arsenal man, even if it is just temporarily and despite it looking as though there will be many complications.

United, rather ironically, do need depth in their attack but with the wages Sanchez is on, he has to offer more than depth.

According to the Mirror, Inter’s chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said: “This situation is an anomaly, considering the outcome of the entire Europa League can be affected by the absence or otherwise of individual players.

“This hasn’t been resolved yet. We are working on it and we want to keep hold of him for at least the rest of the Europa League.”

It seems Manchester United’s desire is to offload Sanchez permanently and aren’t keen on extending his loan only to strengthen Inte in their quest for Europa League glory.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on winning the trophy himself and it makes no sense to help a direct opponent, even if the versatile attacker would be ineligible for the hypothetical semi-final clash.

Inter Milan’s public admission should help speed up negotiations, whether or not they end positively.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.