The Reckoning: Leicester City v Man United team news and predictions

It’s crunch time for Manchester United, with today’s final Premier League match against Leicester City being the decider as to which of the two sides will seal a top four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

United are one point ahead of Leicester with the same goal difference, so a draw would be enough to see them through.

The Reds are level on points with Chelsea and have a vastly superior goal difference, so any win will see them end the season in third place.

Any loss will see United miss out on the top four altogether, unless Chelsea lose at home to Wolves.

Luke Shaw is expected to return for United, who should be at full strength. The Foxes will be without James Maddison, Christian Fuchs, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira and possibly Marc Albrighton, who faces a late fitness test.

Martin Atkinson, who also presided over the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, will be the referee, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Leicester City ?-? Manchester United

The only prediction I’m comfortable making is the fact I should probably wear an adult nappy for the game but if you hold a gun to my head, I’m going 2-1 Man United and I genuinely can’t explain why other than blind faith.

Marwan Harraz: Leicester City 1-1 Man United

The extra day’s rest should help United a bit but I can’t imagine the fatigue issues would suddenly disappear. Leicester press well and we struggle to deal with the press so I imagine that’s how we would concede. They do have numerous stars unavailable though so that’s how I expect us to get our goal. Hopefully I’m wrong and we win comfortably but it really is squeaky bum time.

Red Billy: Leicester 1-3 Man United

I was wrong to be optimistic of a comfortable win against West Ham but I’m going to carry that confidence forward because there seems to be a buzz coming out of Carrington. Bruno Fernandes is key to everything right now and he has had four days to recover from the last game, so I expect him to be back to his best.

With Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial on fire right now, we simply have to overcome the fatigue and get goals.

My biggest concern is the wobbly defence and I’ve almost come to expect De Gea and Maguire errors now. Jamie Vardy is going for the Golden Boot so he’ll be hungry. All in all, I can’t see us keeping a clean sheet but we’ll hopefully keep it down to one and outscore them at the other end.

