Manchester United fans react to crucial win over Leicester City

Manchester United’s fans couldn’t but let out a huge sigh of relief after beating Leicester City, allowing them to reflect positively on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The legendary Norwegian has had question marks over his ability as a manager all season long and those whispers grew stronger as his side looked to take on the Foxes.

Lose and all the good work done so far would be undone but Solskjaer and his men stuck to the task well and grabbed a season-defining win.

United will now play in the Champions League next season and can look back at this campaign as one that was good for progress.

By all means, fans will be looking towards a title challenge next season, even if it is unsuccessful but it is a goal that must be aimed for.

We were 15 pts behind Leicester at one point. We finish the season 4 pts ahead of them & secure Champions League football in third place. That is something many wouldn't have predicted & credit is due to the team for chasing it down. No huge celebrations but credit for sure. — Doc Joshi (@MediJoshi) July 26, 2020

They said he wasn’t good enough. They said we would finish 7th. We’re building something special and it's all thanks to this man. In Ole we trust 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Xy9uGrmFFL — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 26, 2020

Solskjaer helping the team to finish as the third best team in the league after having one of the poorest starts to the campaign in United's history. Wow, bloody hell. — Manchester United (@UTDWorldwide) July 26, 2020

Delighted for Ole because it looked bleak in November/December. But we’ve turned it around big time since Jan. Now we need a big summer of investment to build on this. — United Religion (@Unitedology) July 26, 2020

3rd in the Premier League 😂 pic.twitter.com/JPsLOF39No — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) July 26, 2020

Rebuild some parts of the squad and go all guns blazing next season. Consistency is key and squad depth. Champions League football returns 🔥 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 26, 2020

Solskjaer has delivered and now the pressure will be on the board to support him in the transfer market or face repeating history.

With Champions League football next season, the Red Devils can loosen up the purse strings and go all out for their targets, particularly Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United did well to finish where they did but they have to show they mean business in the next campaign or risk becoming a side who only aim for top-four.

