Manchester United fans react to crucial win over Leicester City
Manchester United’s fans couldn’t but let out a huge sigh of relief after beating Leicester City, allowing them to reflect positively on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The legendary Norwegian has had question marks over his ability as a manager all season long and those whispers grew stronger as his side looked to take on the Foxes.

Lose and all the good work done so far would be undone but Solskjaer and his men stuck to the task well and grabbed a season-defining win.

United will now play in the Champions League next season and can look back at this campaign as one that was good for progress.

By all means, fans will be looking towards a title challenge next season, even if it is unsuccessful but it is a goal that must be aimed for.

Solskjaer has delivered and now the pressure will be on the board to support him in the transfer market or face repeating history.

With Champions League football next season, the Red Devils can loosen up the purse strings and go all out for their targets, particularly Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United did well to finish where they did but they have to show they mean business in the next campaign or risk becoming a side who only aim for top-four.

