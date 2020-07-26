Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United critics a message

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at his critics in fantastic fashion after seeing his side finish the season in third place.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw the 2-0 win over Leicester City that meant qualification for the Champions League was secure.

This came after an incredible turnaround by United in their form from the start of the year onwards.

Solskjaer’s job was on the line earlier in the season as it looked as though his players wouldn’t even qualify for European football at all.

The turnaround has seen him save his job as well as have this campaign considered as a success as he looks to build a legacy as a manager of the club.

Solskjær: "It didn't seem like you were expecting that, all the predictions were sixth or seventh. That's alright. If I'm getting criticised that makes me stronger. Please don't praise me too much because you can become complacent." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2020

Solskjaer has been friendly and open all season long to the press but it isn’t surprising to see him say what he said.

After all, he wasn’t called an assassin for no reason and even to this day, his former teammates insist he can be ruthless when he needs to be.

While a third-placed finish isn’t meant to be celebrated like crazy, it is a relief to achieve what the club did and one can acknowledge the progress and success.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer will rest on his laurels and the expectations now will be to attempt a title challenge next season.

