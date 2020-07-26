Player ratings: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United – it wasn’t pretty

Here are our player ratings for today’s game against West Ham.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Very lucky in the first half that a soft spill didn’t go to Vardy, who would have been offside anyway. This problem isn’t going away.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Defended very well but disappointing going forward.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did well.

Harry Maguire 5 – Looked nervous from the start. Just doesn’t seem to be able to clear his lines, play or pass it out nor marshal his defence. Right now, not looking good enough to be captain of Manchester United.

Brandon Williams 7 – Worked hard and made some positive forward runs.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Dreadful pass in the first half was lucky to go unpunished. Did better in the second half.

Paul Pogba 8 – Looked likely to do something when moving forward, but not involved enough in that deep role.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Creative but erratic. Put his penalty away brilliantly.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Arguably United’s best player – again. He instigated the move leading to the penalty and generally looked the most likely to cause problems.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Very poor. Where is Dr Rashford?

Anthony Martial 7 – Did OK and won the pen.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 7 – Proved to be a great substitution. Forced the error.

Scott McTominay 6 – Did OK.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 6 – No time to affect things.

Odion Ighalo 6 – No time to affect things.