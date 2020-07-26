Roy Keane pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management

Manchester United legend Roy Keane had plenty of positive things to say about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players after their victory over Leicester City.

A draw was all that was needed to bring back Champions League football to Old Trafford next season but a 2-0 victory made things far more comfortable.

United ended the campaign in third place despite it looking impossible during one point of the season.

Most of that has had to do with how they hit the ground running since the turn of the year, particularly after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

Keane is normally not easily impressed but he was positive in his review of Solskjaer’s work as the Premier League draws to a close.

🗣 "Ole's handled himself brilliantly over the last few months" Roy Keane reacts to Manchester United finishing 3rd pic.twitter.com/2pzXBWtmyk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2020

It was by no means a vintage win or a vintage season for that matter but Manchester United got the business done and can now rest up before attempting to win the Europa League.

The pressure will now be on the board to deliver after Solskjaer achieved a third-placed finish and all eyes will be on who’s brought in this summer.

Expectations will rise as fans will want to see even more progress and potential title challenge, even if it isn’t a successful one.

