Victor Lindelof impresses in crucial win vs Leicester City

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof rose above recent criticism brilliantly with a stunning performance vs Leicester City.

The talented Swede was central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men keeping a clean-sheet in what was a season-defining match.

United only needed a draw to secure qualification to the Champions League but ran out 2-0 victors and managed to finish in third place.

Lindelof has had his doubters this season, so much so that there are rumours the club will invest in another centre-back despite spending close to £80m on Harry Maguire just last year.

Many fans were concerned the former Benfica man would cost the team in such an important fixture but instead, he rose to the occasion magnificently.

Lindelöf vs Leicester: 100% aerial duels won 100% tackles won 80% pass accuracy 5 ball recoveries 3 clearances 2 interceptions 0 goals conceded [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2020

Lindelof didn’t put a foot wrong despite coming up against the Premier League’s top goalscorer in Jamie Vardy and in fact, nullified him perfectly.

What’s arguably the most impressive statistic out of the list above is his aerial duels win percentage.

Winning headers was deemed to be Lindelof’s weakness so to see him improve so much is a credit to the work has put in in training.

It will be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proves the reports claiming a centre-back will be signed right or wrong this summer, regardless of who else is brought in.

