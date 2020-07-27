Aston Villa not looking to sell Jack Grealish for cheap after survival

Manchester United fans will be shocked to hear how much Aston Villa are willing to sell Jack Grealish for after the latest reports emerged.

The talented Englishman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar for some time now and it seems the club is prepared to make their move.

United were seemingly waiting to find out what their fate was in the league before pursuing any of their targets.

Solskjaer’s men secured a third-place finish by beating Leicester City 2-0 on the final match of the season.

The versatile midfielder is believed to still be on the club’s wishlist but it appears as though any potential deal is under threat already.

According to the Independent, Villa would only sell Grealish for beyond £50m, putting any potential deal with the Red Devils at risk.

Solskjaer wants to sign him even if Jadon Sancho’s signature is secured, though it has been made known to him there are no guarantees he’ll be a starter.

In the current climate and market, it’s impossible to suggest Grealish should be sold for more than £50m.

Even with Villa’s survival, the market has collapsed and a fairer value is closer to £30m so it seems the two clubs won’t be able to see eye to eye on the deal.

