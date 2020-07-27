Bayern Munich decide against selling Kingsley Coman to Man United

Just hours after Manchester United clinched a place in next season’s Champions League by beating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium to finish third in the Premier League, the transfer window officially opened and will run until October 5th.

The Red Devils’ main target continues to be Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but with an asking price of over £100 million it will not be an easy deal to get over the line.

Other names have been lined up as possible alternatives to Sancho, but the most recent to be added to the list, Bayern Munich’s versatile winger Kingsley Coman, looks to be off the table already as the Bundesliga side have decided not to sell.

The 23-year-old will slip down the pecking order in Munich following the German side’s capture of Leroy Sané from Manchester City and The Athletic’s Andy Mitten reported that the two clubs had already opened talks about a transfer, with the player also keen.

With a price point of around £36 million, Coman appeared to represent excellent value for money for the Reds.

But Sportbild’s Head of Football Christian Fuchs reports that ‘Bayern have already decided internally that Coman will not be sold.’

He then goes on to explain that ‘Bayern plans to have the trio of Sané, Gnabry and Coman on the wings. The club knows about the vulnerability of its turbo attackers to injury due to their power take-off,’ whatever that means.

Falk continues:

‘United’s Manchester rivals City have already bitten their teeth on the Coman sales ban. Sports director Gründistain wanted to exchange Leroy Sané for Coman until the end.

‘Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic (43) clearly told City that Coman would not be released.

‘This also applies to United.

‘Coman himself had recently stressed … that he would think about his future in Munich in the event of a Sané commitment.

‘However, the Frenchman has a contract until 2023, so Bayern has the final say. And that is: Coman stays at Bayern!’

The Red Devils do still have other names on their Sancho-alternatives shortlist, including Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Juventus’s Federico Bernardeschi, Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa. However, Coman was arguably the best fit of them all and the news will come as a bitter blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he aims to strengthen his attacking options.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.