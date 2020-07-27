Bruno Fernandes backs Jesse Lingard after scoring vs Leicester City

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has shown his leadership qualities by hitting back at Jesse Lingard‘s critics after the victory over Leicester City.

Both players were on the scoresheet with the later scoring towards the end of the match and therefore insuring his side secured qualification to the Champions League.

The 2-0 win meant United finished in third place despite a horrific and inconsistent start to the season.

Lingard has faced plenty of criticism lately as he endured his worst campaign to date with even some of his club’s own fans turning on him.

However, his Portuguese teammate came to his rescue and showed brilliant leadership at a crucial time.

According to the Mirror, Bruno said: “For me Jesse deserved this goal because for what he works all week, for all the comments every one is saying about him and other players because they don’t play too much or they don’t play good enough.

“I think this is the reason Jesse scored because we’re training hard, training hard to help all the team.

“With him, Juan [Mata], Andreas [Pereira], Odion [Ighalo], the guys who can be at the front to score but also the defenders they push the guys who are playing to be at a higher level.”

The reason why it’s true leadership is because Bruno knows how hard Lingard has been working behind the scenes and so publicly supported him.

The former Sporting Lisbon man stood to gain nothing from saying what he did but did it anyway knowing it would relieve pressure from his out-of-form teammate.

It’s particularly important since there have been many rumours that the Red Devils are looking to sell Lingard.

