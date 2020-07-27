Man United prepare Jadon Sancho bid £9 million lower than that reported

Reports circulating today that Manchester United have bid €98 million (£89m) to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho are wide of the mark.

The story was attributed to the German magazine Bild, although the original article cited in many English outlets does not contain any claim that a bid has been made.

#mufc have had an opening offer of €98m rejected for Jadon Sancho. Dortmund expect United to return with a fresh offer and are holding out for €120m #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 27, 2020

In fact, the article merely states that ‘If Man United grab Sancho, BVB will be prepared!’ before going on to review the shortlist of replacements drawn up by the German side, of Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Lille’s Jonathan Ikoné and Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga.

Reporter Jorg Weiler then goes on to note that ‘it is also clear: Dortmund will not blow the Sancho millions. A large part is to be set aside as a reserve.’

The interesting story-within-a-story here is that the reporter does confirm another report that circulated around two weeks ago, that Dortmund are putting a deadline on negotiations for Sancho. If United haven’t reached a deal by that date, the Bundesliga side will not sell Sancho at any price.

‘There will be clarity about Sancho in the next two weeks,’ he says.

‘BVB have made it clear: If the youngster goes to the training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland (August 10th to 17th), he stays!’

Another report today from ESPN’s Rob Dawson does have more credibility than the €98 million ‘fake news’ doing the rounds.

Dawson claims that ‘Manchester United will push ahead with their move to sign Jadon Sancho after confirming their place in next season’s Champions League’ and that ‘United are hopeful of reaching a compromise of £80m plus a series of achievable add-ons.’

The Telegraph’s James Ducker further confirms that ‘there’s not been formal contact with Borussia Dortmund yet’.

United haven't bid £89m for Sancho and there's not been formal contact with Borussia Dortmund yet #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 27, 2020

That sounds more like Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, doesn’t it?

Dortmund have been adamant from the outset that they will not accept any less than €100 million (£90m) as a base figure. Whether Dastardly and Muttley will get up to that amount quickly and get the deal done remains to be seen, but it would be out of character to say the least.

Dawson also notes that ‘Dortmund are under no pressure to sell. However, they have been made aware by the 20-year-old’s representatives that he would like to pursue a new challenge and is keen to move to Old Trafford.’ Whether, in turn, that persuades the German side to soften their stance also remains to be seen.

