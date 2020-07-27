Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot could have attention caught by European giant

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot may be gearing up for a move away from the club already this summer transfer window.

The market is officially open for business and while fans are excited to see the ins, there could be a few outs as well.

While many expect the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo to be moved on, it would be fair to say no one truly thought Dalot would be actively sold.

The former Porto man hasn’t been at Old Trafford for long enough to be thought of as disposable but it seems he could already be that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t seemed too keen on the Jose Mourinho signing, even opting to play Timothy Fosu-Mensah ahead of him.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have shown an interest in Dalot despite him falling down the pecking order and the Red Devils showing no real intention to sell.

It is a surprising interest but the La Liga club could be keen on the youngster’s potential, even if he didn’t make use of it at Old Trafford.

Dalot has struggled with injuries and his fate was almost sealed once Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived at the club.

Most fans would probably be ok with giving the full-back another season to prove his worth but it might be a case of Solskjaer preferring to cash in now.

