Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals the club already know his summer target

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put pressure on the Manchester United board to deliver in the transfer market after successfully securing Champions League football.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw a 2-0 victory over Leicester City to finish the season in third place.

Many have praised Solskjaer for his achievement, particularly since it once looked impossible after a dire start to the season.

United’s form in the league since January essentially rescued their campaign and has set things up well for next season.

Solskjaer is keen to be backed financially though and so has laid down the responsibility of securing targets at the board’s feet, putting pressure on them to deliver.

Solskjær: "The club knows what I feel we need, but that’s up to the club to go and sort that out." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2020

Fans are concerned history will repeat itself in the sense that the club failed to get Jose Mourinho his targets after he took United to a second-place finish.

The Portuguese tactician essentially downed tools as he was not pleased with the board’s refusal to get his first-choice targets.

Solskjaer has done well with the squad he’s got but it’s clear to see he needs more depth in order to truly challenge for silverware.

United fans are not happy to settle with being just a top-four side and want to win their first title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

