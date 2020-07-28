Angel Gomes discovers grass isn’t greener away from Old Trafford

Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes is not finding it as easy as he had hoped to find a new club after leaving Old Trafford last month.

The England Under-20 international turned down a contract extension offer from United, believed to be between £25,000 and £30,000 per week, and left the club when his old deal expired on June 30th.

Rumours of interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus suggested that Gomes believed he would be quickly snapped up on a free contract elsewhere, but so far that has proven not to be the case.

The big names have not come knocking at his door yet, but one club that has thrown its hat into the ring is French outfit LOSC Lille.

According to footmercato.net, Lille ‘are working to seize a great market opportunity. The Mastiffs are negotiating with Angel Gomes, free since the end of his contract with Manchester United.’

‘Lille have opened concrete negotiations with the young English U20 international (6 caps in 2019/20, 2 goals). His qualities, an explosive right-footer capable of playing everywhere behind the striker, greatly appeals to Luis Campos and his teams.’

Whilst it is true that Gomes could secure more playing time at the Ligue 1 club than he could at Old Trafford, Lille are unlikely to improve on United’s contract offer to the young star.

Their star player, Loic Remy, earns just over £50,000 per week and established stars such as former Southampton man José Fonte, Boubakary Soumaré and Jonathan Ikone earn just £29,000, £13,000 and £25,000, respectively.

