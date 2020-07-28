Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish valuation forcing Man United to drop interest

Manchester United are ready to walk away from negotiations for Jack Grealish due to Aston Villa’s unrealistic demands, reports Metro.

The 24-year-old has been linked with United for some time after an impressive season in the Premier League, having scored eight goals and provided six assists in 36 games.

Villa avoided relegation on the last day of the season, taking a point against West Ham from a goal scored by Grealish.

‘United understood Villa’s survival would make a deal more difficult but … the club were taken aback by Villa’s £75m asking price for the midfielder after they made an initial approach’, Metro claims.

‘United are yet to submit an official bid for Grealish but they have discussed an opening offer of £45m, plus a series of add-ons that would take the deal to around £55m.

‘Villa are likely to immediately reject an offer in that region.

‘Should Villa refuse to budge, United feel they are in a strong position to walk away from a deal.

‘Grealish is not seen as an upgrade on any of the starters that Solskjaer has in his midfield and instead is wanted as quality back-up for the likes of Pogba and Fernandes.’

£45 million plus add-ons is the kind of figure that many would argue is a more than fair price for the Villa captain, whose market value according to transfermarkt.com is only £27 million. If the Midlands club are genuinely holding out for anything close to £75 million then United’s negotiators would be well within their rights to pull the plug and turn their attention to other targets.

To put it into perspective, the likes of Donny van de Beek, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Saul Niguez have all recently been reported to be available for around £60 million or less, arguably representing significantly better value than the Villa man.

