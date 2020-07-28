Joshua King tipped for Manchester United reunion once again

Bournemouth star Joshua King has been relinked with a move to Manchester United by Norway’s assistant coach.

The powerful striker was first said to be on the way to Old Trafford in the January transfer window when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was searching for an emergency backup to Anthony Martial.

The talented Frenchman suffered an injury and United desperately needed cover even when he was to return to fitness.

Odion Ighalo was the man to eventually come through the door but it’s believed King got pretty close to a move too.

Had Bournemouth accepted the Red Devils’ transfer fee, the Norwegian forward would’ve been helping his former side to a Champions League qualification spot.

According to Football365, Norway assistant coach Per Joar Hansen said: “The link to United is strong. King has played there as an academy player.

“His former coach in the reserve team is now head coach of the club and he has got himself a new agent in Jim Solbakken, who is also Solskjaer’s agent.

“You should never say never. Ole Gunnar knows Josh well from the reserve team, and he has contributed to his development.

“In addition, Josh knows well what United stands for. But we’re not going to get bogged down in it, it’s just speculation.”

Manchester United are said to still be keen on a striker and given their restricted budget, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see King complete a move.

Bournemouth has officially been relegated to the Championship after a difficult season so signing 28-year-old should be easier and cheaper.

Ighalo’s loan was extended to January so it does raise question marks over what his role would be but it’s the kind of squad depth United need.

There are more talented options than King but it’s understood the search is for someone who could compliment the team’s attack and not take over it.

