Man United face losing Sergio Romero and Dean Henderson this summer

Manchester United risk losing two goalkeepers this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains determined to stand by out-of-form David de Gea.

First, as reported here earlier this week, backup keeper Sergio Romero has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds United after becoming frustrated at being overlooked in favour of De Gea in the FA Cup, despite the latter’s dreadful performances leading up to the game.

And United now run the risk of losing Dean Henderson, who has been one of the Premier League’s keepers of the season while on loan at Sheffield United.

The Mirror claims that Chelsea have readied a £170,000 per week contract for the 23-year-old as they search for a replacement for flop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

‘Chelsea would be favourites to land [Henderson] if they table an offer of £55million for the keeper, who still has two years left on his current United contract,’ The Mirror reports.

‘Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to tie him up on a new and improved long-term contract.

‘But England hopeful Hendo, 23, won’t put pen to paper unless he gets an assurance from Solskjaer that he will start next season as his first-choice keeper.

‘Solskjaer is reluctant to give that promise as he still sees David De Gea as his No.1 – despite the Spaniard’s run of high profile clangers this campaign.

‘Manchester United have yet to decide Henderson’s future, but the keeper is keen to get it sorted out before he goes on holiday later this week.

Former United captain Roy Keane believes that United will not progress until they replace De Gea between the sticks.

‘I’ve never been a big fan of his,’ Keane told Sky Sports.

‘He makes far too many mistakes, big mistakes that cost United big points.

‘If Manchester United want to challenge for league titles, they need a better goalkeeper.

‘Strikers are dropped or sold, same with midfielders, but for some reason, with goalkeepers, they think we have to stick with the goalkeeper for a bit longer than others because of something they did two or three years ago.’

‘The game doesn’t work like that. We’ve seen Liverpool get onto another level when they’ve improved the goalkeeper.

‘What’s the big deal? If he’s not doing it, he’s making mistakes, then make a change. There are good goalkeepers out there.’

