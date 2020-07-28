Manchester United not completely writing off Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling could make a surprise return to the Manchester United first-team this summer and it all depends on how the club’s transfers go.

Roma are believed to be keen to hold onto the experienced Englishman but their inability to come up with the cash could prove to be a problem.

United are determined to not drop below their asking price as they look to break old and bad habits.

The club was growing an awful reputation of selling low and buying high and it’s ultimately and arguably something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still feeling the effects from.

It could be argued the legendary Norwegian would’ve been and would be allowed to make more signings had past managers spent their money more wisely.

If #mufc cannot sign either Pau Torres or Nathan Aké, or other centre-back targets, on the cheap, Chris Smalling is likely to return #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 28, 2020

Smalling returning wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world but he certainly isn’t the world-class partner some fans want for Harry Maguire.

If Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly can prove their fitness then they are two players who can truly take aim at becoming a regular starting XI player.

However, it is a big ‘if’ and Manchester United have to think about the here and now rather than being hopeful their current crop can step up.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.