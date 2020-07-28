Manchester United not interested in squad overhaul this summer

Manchester United fans may reportedly not get what they want as the club are not looking to make too many changes this summer.

The global health crisis has taken its toll on the transfer market with most clubs forced to count the costs of the financial burden.

United may be rich but even they appear to be more limited than usual and that could mean a relatively quiet window.

Supporters feel the squad’s depth needs improving as evidenced by their dip in form once the full-strength starting XI isn’t selected.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will apparently have to be very selective with how he spends his money since there won’t be a lot to spend.

Three incomers is a decent amount but fans and probably Solskjaer knows the squad needs more than that.

Perhaps the three incomers are only from the current budget while any other new signings will only happen if some of the current squad are sold.

In that instance, it would make sense to set such a limit, particularly since one of the three will be the expensive signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer has proven shrewd in the transfer window so far so supporters will be hoping for more of the same.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.