Gary Pallister: Nathan Ake looks the part for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has stated his belief the club need a strong partner for Harry Maguire at centre-back.

The former Leicester City star arrived last summer and was made captain of the club after Ashley Young‘s departure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Maguire’s having given him such a prestigious role so quickly and it’s reflective of his impact behind the scenes.

Pallister knows a thing or two about centre-backs to say the least and he has reiterated what a lot of fans feel, which is that the club need another one to shore up the defence.

United have been statistically impressive in their defending this season but far too many errors have happened to deem it acceptable.

According to Metro, Pallister said: “I like Ake. I think he looks the part. He looks a physically strong lad, he’s got pace, he’s not bad on the ball.

“I think he was linked with City – they’re obviously looking for another centre-half, they’ve had problems at the back. So who knows.

“But he’s someone I’ve looked at at Bournemouth and I’ve been impressed by him. For me, he looks the part.”

Solskjaer denied interest in Nathan Ake but reports only surfaced after he was caught on camera telling him Manchester United need a left-footed centre-back and to keep up the good work.

Bournemouth have officially been relegated from the Premier League so if there was ever a time to raid them it would be now.

Ake would potentially be bought for cheap and would add depth to a position in which United’s players are often injury-prone in.

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have all missed various spells throughout the season so a fit option would go quite some way to fixing the issues at the back.

