Manchester United neglected scout’s call to sign Alphonso Davies and Christian Pulisic

Former Manchester United scout Jorge Alvial has revealed how his calls to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic were ignored.

It’s not the first time a former scout takes aim at the club for refusing to sign players they believe are good enough.

Davies has obviously had a successful time at Bayern, while Pulisic has begun to hit his stride at Stamford Bridge.

Both players would certainly add real quality to United’s team and according to Alvial, they had a chance to do just that.

The interview was certainly conducted at an interesting time given how the summer transfer window has only recently opened.

According to Manchester Evening News, Alvial said: “When I first got hired one of the people that I recommended right away was Pulisic because I knew him and his background.

“I knew how well he was developing in Dortmund and he was just going to keep coming up, and become a superstar because he was doing very well.

“I have always believed in him, we always have kept close contact with his father, and I called him to say I was recommending him to Manchester United.

“So it was many times that I did recommend him, but at the same time because I was only doing North America, it wasn’t my region because he was playing in Germany. We all had a list (of targets) and I had him first along with Alphonso (Davies).

“Highly, highly recommended for them to sign him, and I know also the German scout was very into him, he really liked him too.

“It wasn’t a case of ‘look at this kid’, it was ‘sign this kid’.

“When I recommend a player usually it is an example of a player that I feel has tremendous potential.

“For Pulisic I jumped many levels that we are supposed to do and I went directly to the head scout and said: ‘Listen, this player is extraordinary we need to see him right away and we need to make a decision right away because if we don’t someone else is going to see him, and is going to beat us,’ which has also happened with Alphonso (Davies).

“I think United, and I’m just guessing because I don’t know the reason, but it is the same mentality of ‘this kid is an American, is he really ready to play in the big league?’ Which I had no doubts, but it was one of the discussions we had.”

It seems whatever chain of command or structure Manchester United currently have employed is not working in their favour too much if their former scouts continue to pop up with nothing but negative things to say.

Fans have been concerned with some of the purchases of the past but those concerns have died down since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became manager.

The transfer fees he spent could but debated about but there’s no doubting everyone of the legendary Norwegian’s signings have brought something to the club that was previously missing.

The hope is Solskjaer will continue to excel in the market and listen to what his scouts have to say if what Alvial says is true.

