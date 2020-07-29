Michael Owen hints Jack Grealish to Manchester United could still be on

Manchester United fans have been given hope in their bid to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish despite recent reports claiming the deal could be off.

The talented Englishman has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but, rather ironically, his goal vs West Ham to keep his side in the league could backfire horribly.

United were keen on signing Grealish but only if he came for cheap and since Villa weren’t relegated, they could command a large fee for him.

Recent reports claim the two sides aren’t seeing eye to eye on a transfer fee and so interest has cooled off pretty quickly.

Michael Owen though has given fans hope and a transfer could still be on the cards in what is gearing up to be a turbulent summer.

According to Metro, Owen said: “I think he’s after Manchester United as well. I’m told he has his heart set on Manchester United. I’d be surprised if he went anywhere else.”

It now seems the only realistic way Grealish transfers to Old Trafford is if he kicks up a fuss to leave.

That way Villa will be forced to lower their asking price and Manchester United could get their hands on him.

However, Grealish could be hesitant to do such a thing given how he’s captain and has been at the club throughout his career.

Asking to leave publicly would tarnish his relationship with the fans and would be a sour end to his time at the club.

