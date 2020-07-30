Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan depends on huge Man United compensation payment

Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez’s proposed move to Inter Milan has reached a stalemate with the player’s wages the main obstacle.

As reported here yesterday, United have turned down an offer from Inter of another year’s loan with a €15 million (£13.6m) obligation to buy in a year’s time as they want to find a permanent deal for the 31-year-old.

United currently pay around 60% of the Chilean’s salary – which fluctuates from around £400,000 per week to £560,000 per week depending on bonuses – with Inter footing the rest of the bill.

And according to The Telegraph, Inter can find the funds for a permanent move but the issue remains what to do about that astronomical salary.

‘Antonio Conte, the Inter coach, recently described Sanchez as a “rediscovered footballer” and his faith in the Chilean has been rewarded with three goals and seven assists in the last nine games,’ reporter James Ducker writes.

‘Sanchez’s contract until June 2022 stands to cost United in excess of £50m and may mean the club seeking to negotiate a settlement with the player.’

The Daily Star has a slightly different take on the story, claiming that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to welcome Sanchez back to his squad, but that the Chilean refuses to play for United again.

‘A source said: “Alexis doesn’t see the point in going back to Manchester. He’s happy where he is. It just didn’t work out for him at United and wants the club to accept that he wants to leave”’, reports Jeremy Cross.

The Daily Star are adamant that Sanchez remains in Solskjaer’s plans but Ducker’s version of events seems more plausible. The player was known to be a very unpopular figure in the dressing room and hardly fits the profile of the kind of player the Norwegian wants in his side.

With just over a week to go before Sanchez’ loan deal ends and with Inter keen to keep him for their Europa League campaign, the most likely scenario, as Ducker notes, is that United will offer some kind of pay-off to the player to compensate him for the drop in salary he will have to take to join the Nerazzurri.

