Bruno Fernandes’ incisiveness for Manchester United laid bare

Manchester United largely have Bruno Fernandes to thank for being the catalyst to their qualification to the Champions League and the statistics show just how he did it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were struggling to perform prior to the Portuguese magician’s arrival in January but were able to turn their season around from then onwards.

United’s performance in the second half of the season saw them go unbeaten in the league, propelling them to a third-place finish.

Bruno provided a much-needed spark at a time when it appeared as though Solskjaer’s job was on the line.

His goals and assists make it easy to see his influence but the statistic below shows there’s more to his game.

Perhaps criticism towards Bruno being wasteful has been harsh given his weaknesses have been exposed a little involuntarily.

The pictures above show his wastefulness has come from the flanks, from long balls and from over the top passes.

This has been because Bruno has occasionally been forced to come out wide to support United’s players who are less capable on the ball.

He has also had to drop deep to help out his team play out from the back sometimes and so makes risky passes from deep which are more likely to be cut out.

If Solskjaer can create better support around Bruno so he can focus on staying higher up the pitch, it’s likely fans would see a more dangerous and more successful player.

