Luke Shaw suffers difficult ankle injury ahead of Europa League tie

Manchester United will have to make do without Luke Shaw for the rest of their Europa League campaign in what is a blow for their only shot at glory this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer successfully led his men to a top-four finish, meeting the target that was set when the league first began.

However, United fans are a little unhappy with their failures in cup competitions so far as they limply fell to defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in the League Cup and FA Cup semi-finals respectively.

The Europa League is the only trophy they have left to win this season and it would give Solskjaer’s case a huge boost if he comes to lift it.

Shaw has been integral to the Red Devils this campaign but unfortunately, it seems he won’t be deemed fit to play despite the small rest before fixtures resume.

Should his recovery go to plan, Luke Shaw could return to #mufc training for the start of the 2020/21 season. He has ligament damage in his ankle #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 30, 2020

Shaw has arguably had his best season at Manchester United since arriving at Southampton as he’s enjoyed success both as a left-back and a centre-back.

The talented Englishman also shrugged off his brilliant competitor Brandon Williams and established himself as the first choice.

However, his recurring injuries are an area of concern and one that has led some fans to call for a new left-back to be brought in.

