Man City beat United to the chase on Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké deals

Manchester City are stealing a march on neighbours United in the transfer market by making moves on players from their shortlist.

According to various sources including The Guardian, City have agreed a fee of £24.5 million plus bonuses for Valencia’s Ferran Torres, who was believed to be at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of Jadon Sancho alternatives after Bayern Munich decided not to sell Kingsley Coman.

It is a fantastic price for the talented 20-year-old, who is considered one of Europe’s best prospects.

The news may also affect United’s pursuit of Sancho in that Torres was also reported to be one of Borussia Dortmund’s favourites to replace the Englishman if he were to move to Old Trafford.

City are also making moves on another reported United target, Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Aké.

The Red Devils are keen to add a left-footed centre-back to their side and Aké was believed to be at or near the top of the list, but again the Citizens appear to be moving quicker to land the talented 25-year-old.

The Guardian claims that City are already in talks with Bournemouth about the Dutch international, with a £35 million move being mooted.

On the positive side, if City do land Aké, it could potentially leave United clear to move for Kalidou Koulibaly, who has also been linked to both clubs this summer. Napoli are keen to cash in their investment on the 29-year-old, having failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

