Manchester United keeping an eye on Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to invest in the centre-back position this summer.

The Brazilian defender has attracted interest of late and it seems he’s caught Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eye.

The legendary Norwegian purchased Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer for a then world-record fee for a defender.

Solskjaer has partnered him with Victor Lindelof all season long but it seems the manager is keen on another centre-back.

Some reports claim the former Molde boss is looking for depth while others believe he’s looking for a strong partner for Maguire.

According to Sky Sports, Magalhaes is on the Red Devils’ radar because he fits the bill in terms of his age, potential and expected price-tag of just £20m.

On paper, the 22-year-old fits the bill in terms of what Solskjaer normally looks for in his signings.

At £20m the transfer would leave Manchester United with enough money in the bank to continue plans for investment in other positions as well.

Given the state of the current market, the less money spent on signings the better, particularly since clubs still haven’t felt the full financial effects of the global health crisis, even if United are rich.

