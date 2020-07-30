Manchester United look to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for reinforcements

Manchester United are reportedly incredibly close to completing a deal for Wolves’ Raul Jimenez with the transfer window in full swing.

The talented striker was last linked with a move to Old Trafford in January when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on a forward.

United ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan instead and subsequently extended that loan until the next January.

However, Solskjaer is believed to be still looking for more depth as he prepares to be involved in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Squad depth has been a weakness of the Red Devils but it will be crucial to anything they attempt in the next campaign.

According to Sport Witness, both A Bola and RTP report that Paulinho’s ‘imminent’ move to Wolves is happening because they see him as the perfect replacement for Jimenez, who is said to be ‘on his way’ to Old Trafford already.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will probably want to recoup the fee they’ve spent on Paulinho which is expected to be €30m.

Signing Jimenez for that amount isn’t bad at all but there are question marks over whether there are better options elsewhere.

Nonetheless, he is a quality player who will add something different to Manchester United’s already exciting front line.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.