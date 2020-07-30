Rayan Ait-Nouri visits Old Trafford as Man United launch charm offensive

Manchester United have made a ‘firm offer’ for Angers SCO’s left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to foot-mercato.net.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation in Ligue 1 this term, playing 17 games and providing three assists in his breakthrough season before a fractured jaw ruled him out from January until the premature end to the French season.

Foot-mercato claims that the French starlet is on the radar of several big European clubs, including both Manchester United and neighbours City, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leicester, PSG, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

‘Several exchanges with SCO and the player’s entourage have already taken place. These discussions resulted in firm offers being sent to his representative Jorge Mendes. Several corroborating sources also mention concrete proposals sent to Angers SCO.’

The outlet also claims that the gifted player, of Algerian descent, has already visit Old Trafford and the Etihad as part of a ‘frantic courtship’ on the part of both clubs.

‘As of yesterday, he had not yet decided on his future destination,’ the report continues.

‘On Tuesday, he arrived in England, accompanied by his agent. With the formal agreement of SCO d’Angers … he was able to visit the facilities of several clubs, including the two Manchester stables, and meet local bosses.

‘SCO’s bosses … have also decided to spare [Ait-Nouri] from the preseason friendly matches [and] internally consider his departure likely.’

The Red Devils have good relations with Jorge Mendes, which could help to swing the balance in their favour in regard to negotiations.

Currently, Brandon Williams acts as understudy at left-back to Luke Shaw but his natural position is on the right side. If Diogo Dalot moves on in the summer as is being rumoured, Williams could switch sides to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back and Ait-Nouri could take his place on the left.

