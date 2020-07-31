Man United fans want Kalidou Koulibaly, not Jack Grealish

Manchester United fans would prefer the club to sign either Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly or Ajax’s Donny van de Beek rather than Jack Grealish, according to an online poll.

Over 2,500 people voted in The Peoples Person poll on Facebook, which asked which of four players – Koulibaly, Grealish, Donny van de Beek and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – fans would choose as a second summer signing after Jadon Sancho.

An overwhelming majority (72%) of voters chose Koulibaly, with 15% voting for Van de Beek and only 6% voting for Grealish.

The result is even more staggering when considering that Grealish was the only name on the ballot paper who plies his trade in the Premier League, which should make him far more recognisable to voters than the others.

Comments made alongside the votes for Koulibaly included:

‘Koulibaly 100%, we’ve got options in midfield. He and Sancho would be a brilliant window IMO.’

‘I think Koulibaly because if it wasn’t for poor defending at times United would have finished with about 70+ points.’

‘Koulibaly should be priority before Sancho.’

Koulibaly should be available for around £70 million, according to The Telegraph.

Van de Beek is available for around £45 million and Milinkovic-Savic potentially around £65 million.

Grealish has the highest asking price of all four, reported by Sky Sports to be £80 million.

There is, of course, always a premium on English players as they fulfil requirements for the homegrown contingent of a squad according to UEFA and Premier League rules. However, £80 million is more than double the Villa man’s true market value, United are well within the homegrown limits and Grealish would probably be a backup player to the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

The results of the poll are certainly emphatic and provide a big thumbs-down for the Englishman. Whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s transfer team agree with the fans remains to be seen.

