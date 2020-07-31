Manchester United fans react to Raul Jimenez links
Manchester United fans react to Raul Jimenez links

Manchester United fans were pleasantly surprised by the news of the potential signing of Wolves star Raul Jimenez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on adding more firepower to his attack and the Mexican would certainly do just that.

United currently have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo as capable strikers but some fans feel more of an edge is needed.

In fairness, Rashford struggled as an out and out striker and has enjoyed more success from the left flank while Greenwood is still plying his trade on the right-wing until he’s right for the striker role.

Ighalo has proven a capable back-up but he’s only on loan until January and should any freak injuries happen, it would be better to have Jimenez available for selection too.

What would essentially make or break this deal is probably Jimenez’s price-tag as, should he come cheap, fans would definitely support such a transfer.

The powerful forward would also have to accept a role as a back-up player as Martial is Manchester United’s out and out first-choice striker.

The last deciding factor would be Jimenez’s wages as the club would have to be careful not to offer too big of a contract since he is 29 years of age.

