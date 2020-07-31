Manchester United fans react to Raul Jimenez links

Manchester United fans were pleasantly surprised by the news of the potential signing of Wolves star Raul Jimenez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on adding more firepower to his attack and the Mexican would certainly do just that.

United currently have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo as capable strikers but some fans feel more of an edge is needed.

In fairness, Rashford struggled as an out and out striker and has enjoyed more success from the left flank while Greenwood is still plying his trade on the right-wing until he’s right for the striker role.

Ighalo has proven a capable back-up but he’s only on loan until January and should any freak injuries happen, it would be better to have Jimenez available for selection too.

I think Raul Jimenez would be a really shrewd signing for United. Experienced, proven in the PL, scores goals and is a really good hold up player. United teams have ALWAYS had options up front. He’d add to Martial, not replace him and would be great for Rashford/Greenwood. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 30, 2020

On Jimenez, he would be fantastic competition for Martial as a 9 because he is a very complete centre forward but not sure it should be a priority. After Sancho, a pacy centre back and a back up of starting quality to Pogba / Bruno are much more pressing concerns. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) July 30, 2020

Raúl Jiménez would be a fantastic signing! 17 goals and 6 assists for Wolves this season. A proven goalscorer and a different type of striker to Martial – it's a Yes from me! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/5VlmEqDpVe — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) July 30, 2020

In 1999, United had Sheringham, Cole, Yorke & Solskjaer as options. In 2008, United had Rooney, Tevez & Berbatov as options. I very much doubt it happens, but we shouldn’t be turning our nose up at Jiménez just because we already have Martial. We need better quality in depth. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) July 30, 2020

We only have Ighalo for half the season so it makes sense. Happy to have him if he accepts a squad role. — Ubaid Tayyib (@Obifiilms) July 30, 2020

He would be insane! Everyone loves Ighalos hold up play but this man is 20 times better than Ighalo, our ST rotation would be the best in the PL, would love him at Man United — Gabriel Avila (@UtdGabe20) July 30, 2020

What would essentially make or break this deal is probably Jimenez’s price-tag as, should he come cheap, fans would definitely support such a transfer.

The powerful forward would also have to accept a role as a back-up player as Martial is Manchester United’s out and out first-choice striker.

The last deciding factor would be Jimenez’s wages as the club would have to be careful not to offer too big of a contract since he is 29 years of age.

