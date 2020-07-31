Memphis Depay lined up to replace Jadon Sancho as Man United transfer nears completion

Borussia Dortmund are lining up a former Manchester United player to replace Jadon Sancho.

According to the German outlet Bild, the Bundesliga side have earmarked Memphis Depay to provide the assists for Erling Haaland once Sancho moves to Old Trafford as expected.

Yesterday, The Independent reported that a transfer deal for Sancho was close as Dortmund have agreed an initial fee.

‘All talks regarding the deal are still between intermediaries, and that there are no formal negotiations between the clubs yet, but the principles of a deal have been set out,’ the outlet claimed.

‘Dortmund will accept an initial £60m, for a package that ultimately rises to over £100m, although there is still a distance regarding the pay plan thereafter and how much that will be.’

Depay was signed for United by manager Louis Van Gaal in 2015 and started his career at Old Trafford brightly, but faded badly and was sold by José Mourinho just six months after he took over from Van Gaal.

The player has excelled at Lyon since, scoring 53 goals and registering 43 assists in 134 games for the Ligue 1 side.

‘As a successor to Sancho, Memphis Depay (26) from Olympique Lyon, a Dutch international, is being discussed,’ Bild claims.

‘The left winger has … a current market value of 44 million euros. He wants to leave last year’s seventh placed side after missing out on European football.’

Bild also claims that United’s bosses are deliberately stalling on the Sancho deal while a frustrated Dortmund attempt to act swiftly to replace him before the new season begins.

‘Leaked from Manchester: … the English side wants to play for time with Sancho. Probably to explore whether Dortmund’s pain threshold is really 120 million euros despite the corona crisis.’

Surely not.

