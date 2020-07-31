Man United in talks for players in five different positions: the week reviewed
Man United in talks for players in five different positions: the week reviewed

It’s been a brilliant week for United as the team ended their Premier League campaign in 3rd place after a gritty 2-0 win at Leicester. We can now look forward to the Europa League safe in the knowledge that Champions League football is secured. Cue the transfer window opening, and loads of activity to report already.

Here are this week’s top stories in case you missed them:

1. Alexis Sanchez is performing brilliantly at Inter and Antonio Conte is desperate to sign him. One idea mooted this week was a player exchange with Ivan Perisic, who would certainly be an upgrade on United’s current bench options:

Negotiations under way for Alexis Sanchez, Ivan Perisic swap deal

2. Back at Old Trafford and Sergio Romero is being linked with a move away after being reportedly upset at his lack of opportunities:

Sergio Romero wants Leeds United move after FA Cup snub

3. There’s hardly a transfer window goes by without United being linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but this article explains why this might be the time:

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Man United make fresh contact with Lazio

4. Gabriel Magalhaes isn’t a name that all United fans will be familiar with but the Lille player has emerged this week as a contender for a centre-back role at Old Trafford:

Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes an unlikely addition to Man United’s shortlist

5. Another new face in the rumour mill is left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and his agent Jorge Mendes is busy trying to create a Mancunian bidding war:

Rayan Ait-Nouri visits Old Trafford as Man United launch charm offensive

6. Aston Villa’s Premier League survival has made them so bullish about Jack Grealish‘s asking price that United appear to be cooling their interest:

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish valuation forcing Man United to drop interest

7. Who wants Grealish anyway? In an online poll, United fans voted overwhelmingly that they’d prefer Kalidou Koulibaly or Donny van de Beek to the Englishman:

Man United fans want Kalidou Koulibaly, not Jack Grealish

8. It’s looking as if poor Luke Shaw is going to miss the rest of the season as his ankle injury turns out to be ligament damage:

Luke Shaw suffers difficult ankle injury ahead of Europa League tie

9. Big noise over the last 48 hours about United making a move for Wolves’Raul Jimenez:

Manchester United look to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for reinforcements

10. And finally, intermediaries have reportedly agreed the base fee for Jadon Sancho and Dortmund have lined up a familiar face to replace him at Signal Iduna Park:

Memphis Depay lined up to replace Jadon Sancho as Man United transfer nears completion

