Man United in talks for players in five different positions: the week reviewed

It’s been a brilliant week for United as the team ended their Premier League campaign in 3rd place after a gritty 2-0 win at Leicester. We can now look forward to the Europa League safe in the knowledge that Champions League football is secured. Cue the transfer window opening, and loads of activity to report already.

Here are this week’s top stories in case you missed them:

1. Alexis Sanchez is performing brilliantly at Inter and Antonio Conte is desperate to sign him. One idea mooted this week was a player exchange with Ivan Perisic, who would certainly be an upgrade on United’s current bench options:

2. Back at Old Trafford and Sergio Romero is being linked with a move away after being reportedly upset at his lack of opportunities:

3. There’s hardly a transfer window goes by without United being linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but this article explains why this might be the time:

4. Gabriel Magalhaes isn’t a name that all United fans will be familiar with but the Lille player has emerged this week as a contender for a centre-back role at Old Trafford:

5. Another new face in the rumour mill is left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and his agent Jorge Mendes is busy trying to create a Mancunian bidding war:

6. Aston Villa’s Premier League survival has made them so bullish about Jack Grealish‘s asking price that United appear to be cooling their interest:

7. Who wants Grealish anyway? In an online poll, United fans voted overwhelmingly that they’d prefer Kalidou Koulibaly or Donny van de Beek to the Englishman:

8. It’s looking as if poor Luke Shaw is going to miss the rest of the season as his ankle injury turns out to be ligament damage:

9. Big noise over the last 48 hours about United making a move for Wolves’Raul Jimenez:

10. And finally, intermediaries have reportedly agreed the base fee for Jadon Sancho and Dortmund have lined up a familiar face to replace him at Signal Iduna Park:

