Dimitar Berbatov weighs in on a potentially busy summer transfer window

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make three signings this summer, naming a surprise position amongst them.

The legendary Norwegian is said to be looking for a right-winger, midfielder, a centre-back and a striker as he attempts to add quality depth to the squad.

Fans have debated over which position is the higher priority over the other but the general agreement is that the right-wing position is the most in need of investment.

It’s why supporters are demanding for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho to be signed as he would be the perfect fit on paper.

The now-retired Belgian though doesn’t necessarily agree with all of the fans or Solskjaer’s suggestions.

According to Betfair, Berbatov said: “They need a centre-back, maybe a right back also as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the only option at the moment.

“It looks like Alexis Sanchez might stay at Inter permanently, which would make room for Jadon Sancho to go to United from Dortmund, and it would be a very interesting transfer.

“But who, out of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood or Anthony Martial, makes way for Sancho? If they get the England man and the defenders, they can improve to a higher level.

‘I don’t want to see Greenwood dropped at this point while he develops, he could be very special and has earned his chance to shine next season.”

A right-back is arguably the last of Manchester United fan’s worries and that largely has to do with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s brilliance.

In fact, many would probably put a left-back ahead of cover for the talented Englishman, mostly due to Luke Shaw‘s proneness to injuries.

The former Southampton man has recently been ruled out until the start of the next season just when he was hitting his best form.

Berbatov’s concerns with Sancho ruining Mason Greenwood’s progress isn’t one necessarily that fans share as there should be enough minutes to around.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.