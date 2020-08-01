Is the Jadon Sancho deadline impossible for Manchester United?

Both Borussia Dortmund and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United resolved quickly.

Dortmund reportedly set a deadline of August 10th over a month ago for the transfer to take place, with Bild claiming that ‘BVB have made it clear: If the youngster goes to the training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland (August 10th to 17th), he stays!’

The German side clearly want time to find a replacement for Sancho and integrate him with the team before their new season begins on the 18th September.

And according to ESPN, the United manager also wants to be able to plan his season and know as soon as possible whether the England international will be joining his side.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to accelerate their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in order to avoid a repeat of last summer’s protracted move for Harry Maguire,’ reporter Mark Ogden claims.

‘Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, is prepared to offer £50m for Sancho … but sources have said that Solskjaer and his coaching staff want the club to make a more realistic opening offer to ensure that a deal gets done quickly.’

Where there’s a will, there’s usually a way, but the chances of United’s board doing anything quickly are pretty slim.

The Athletic recently quoted an agent who claimed that ‘The Glazers micro-manage everything.

‘That’s why it all takes so long to sign players or offer new contracts…It goes from Matt to Ed to Joel to Ed to Matt. It’s excruciating. And in that time, Liverpool have signed a player.’

The article continued: ‘The Glazers … have been known to request a presentation on prospective transfers via video link at United’s London headquarters… Once the money is justified, the signing is sanctioned.’

If the Glazers cannot respond according to Dortmund’s schedule, it remains to be seen whether the Germans will stick to their guns and take Sancho off the table.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein yesterday explained Dortmund’s position in the Transfer Talk podcast (via SkySports.com):

‘If [Dortmund] have to sell him for less next year, that is still a deal that is good for us because we have a better chance of winning the Bundesliga and going far in the Champions League next season with Sancho.

‘That’s why they’ve been so adamant for the £110m valuation being met and being met earlier because they don’t want to get into a situation where they can’t bring anyone in.

‘The line is the sand that Dortmund have made both in terms of the valuation and the deadline means it will be hard for them to back down from this stance. United are going to have to go very far to meet those demands.’

