Manchester United make Raul Jimenez intentions known after rumours

Manchester United have opened up on the reports claiming they are interested in Wolves’ star Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican striker was suddenly linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford after news surfaced his club were on their way to signing Paulinho who is meant to be his replacement.

It’s not the first time United have been linked with Jimenez but this time around the reports were more intense and sudden than in the past.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on the powerful forward back in January when he was looking for support for Anthony Martial.

Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan instead and even had his loan subsequently extended to next January but the legendary Norwegian is believed to be keen on a striker still.

According to Stretty News, Manchester Evening News report that the Red Devils have separated themselves from the news claiming Jimenez was set for Old Trafford, confirming that the information was indeed ‘inaccurate’.

This comes after reports surfaced revealing Juventus’ interest in the 29-year-old and so it seems there’s really no truth in the links to Manchester United.

In theory, Jimenez would’ve been a good addition to the squad but it’s not the end of the world that there’s no interest in him from Solskjaer.

