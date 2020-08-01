Raul Jimenez heading for Juventus, Manchester United not in race

Recent reports that Wolves’ Raul Jimenez is about to join Manchester United appear to be wide of the mark, with Juventus closing in on the player.

Earlier this week, news emerged that Nuno Espirito Santo was closing in on a replacement for Jimenez – yet another Portuguese player, SC Braga’s Paulinho – and rumours started to circulate that it meant that the Mexican was on his way to Old Trafford.

However, AS reports that the 29-year-old is heading for Italy and that an €80 million (£72m) deal with the Turin side is close.

‘Juventus is accelerating its efforts for Raúl Jiménez. The Mexican striker could become the star signing of the Italian champions this summer,’ the outlet reports.

‘In recent days the positions of Wolverhampton and the Old Lady have intensified and got closer.

‘The transfer of Raúl Jiménez to Juventus could close at around 80 million euros, thus making him the most expensive Mexican footballer in history.’

It is certainly unlikely that United would be willing to part with anything like that figure for a 29-year-old striker this summer, with a large part of the transfer kitty already earmarked for right-winger Jadon Sancho along with midfield and defensive reinforcements.

Reporter Simon Peach has also moved to quash rumours of United’s interest in Jimenez. When asked ‘anything on Raul? You got to say something about it mate’ on Twitter, he replied ‘Why would I talk about something that doesn’t appear to be true?’.

Why would I talk about something that doesn't appear to be true? — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 30, 2020

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.