Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United should follow Manchester City’s lead

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to add depth to the current squad.

Fans have recognised the need for more quality as the first-choice starting XI ran themselves into the ground to achieve a third-place finish.

Solskjaer resisted the temptation to rotate his squad when the Premier League resumed and it was a decision that ultimately paid off, although it was close to going horribly wrong.

United could’ve been knocked out of the top-four spots on the final day of the season had they lost to Leicester City.

Luckily they won the fixture 2-0 and jumped to third place, putting a positive spin on what has been an inconsistent season.

According to Team Talk, Giggs said: “With the lads getting a bit tired, having that strength in depth where you’re able to change it and you’re not really weakening… I think that’s what City have had.

“[Leroy] Sane doesn’t play and [Riyad] Mahrez comes in or Bernardo Silva doesn’t play and [Phil] Foden comes in.

“So that sort of thing where it doesn’t weaken them and you’re able to keep them fresh.

“And also, something I experienced at United, every day in training it’s competitive. The quality of training goes up because of the quality of players that are coming in.

“All of a sudden, the players that have done so well at the end of the season are looking over their shoulders.

“You sign Sancho and you sign Grealish, everyone’s looking over their shoulders and thinking: ‘Is he gonna be taking my place? No he’s not. I want to take it onto that next level’.

“So you need that strength in depth but also quality and good lads as well.”

It’s because of the lack of quality depth that Solskjaer decided to rotate as little as possible in the busiest period of the season.

The former prolific striker has been punished almost consistently whenever he tried to give his back-up options some minutes.

The decision almost always backfires and so Solskjaer couldn’t afford to rely on them even if the starting XI were running on fumes.

In an ideal world, the former Molde boss would be able to do a complete summer clearout but it doesn’t seem realistic at the moment.

