Benoit Badiashile linked with Manchester United move

Manchester United seem to be being linked with just about every talented young defender on the market playing in France this summer and another name has been added to the list, Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

The 19-year-old played 20 games for the Monégasques this season, who value him at €30 million (£27m).

And TF1 via getfootballnewsfrance.com claim that the Red Devils have made a late entry in the race to sign the youngster.

‘Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen still lead the race for the French youth international, having been locked in talks for the best part of 4 weeks now to sign the teenager,’ the outlet reports.

‘Manchester United is now in contact with AS Monaco about the possibility of signing … Badiashile this summer … and Real Madrid … have had some initial contact with the player’s entourage.’

Another centre-back, Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Angers SCO’s left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri have also been linked with the Red Devils this week.

It is of course true that the Red Devils are now actively targeting teenage talent and could indeed be interested in Badiashile. However, United’s name is often bandied about by agents and clubs wanting to raise the profile and price of their players and in this case it is probably more likely that the Red Devils are being used to leverage Bayer Leverkusen into raising their bid for the player.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.