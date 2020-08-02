Callum Hudson-Odoi the perfect Jadon Sancho alternative for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may make a move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi if he is unsuccessful in signing Jadon Sancho, according to The MEN.

The 19-year-old winger has started just 12 games for the Blues this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances overall. And The MEN believes the youngster is becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of opportunities being given to him by Frank Lampard.

Lampard’s selection of 33-year-old Pedro in yesterday’s FA Cup final ahead of the Englishman, who was given just 12 minutes off the bench, further demonstrated the lack of opportunities available to him at Stamford Bridge.

‘It has recently been suggested that the 19-year-old is unhappy about a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, having been forced to play second fiddle to the veteran Willian in recent months,’ The MEN notes.

‘And the expected departure of the Brazilian this summer may not help Hudson-Odoi, either, with Chelsea set to bring in wide forwards Hakim Zyiech and Timo Werner, while keen on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz too.

‘United have taken a look at Hudson-Odoi before with regards to a transfer. He ticks so many boxes as a young English player with enormous potential.’

It is a very speculative piece by The MEN but not without merit. Hudson-Odoi would certainly appear to match the profile of a Solskjaer player to a tee.

Of course, Chelsea would be reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, but with a market value of just £28 million, there would be plenty of scope for United to make a persuasive offer without scratching the surface of this summer’s transfer kitty.

